Chinese national kills colleague in B'desh

Sylhet Kotwali Model Police Station OC Abu Farhad told IANS that two knives had been recovered from a flat on the 5th floor of a residential building at Pathantula.

Bangladesh police says they have framed a chargesheet against Sun Xi, 48, holding him responsible for murder of his colleague Wen Wantao, 46, during a brawl at their residence on Tuesday.

Sun was arrested in injured condition while Wen's body, sent for autopsy, revealed deep wounds in the chest, Farhad said.

He said interrogating Sun was difficult because he could speak only Chinese.

The two Chinese nationals worked in a power project now being installed in Kumargaon in Sylhet.

It was not clear why they got involved in the murderous brawl.

In April, five Bangladeshi workers were killed in police firing after a brawl between them and Chinese managers.

The workers were angry over non-payment of dues before Ramadan, refusal to allow work stoppage during iftar and grant of leave on Friday for offering Jumma prayers.

Chinese employees not only often have problems with locals in Bangladesh because they refuse to heed local customs but also are frequently involved in fist-fights amongst themselves, according to Bangladesh gender activist Ayesha Zaman Shimu.

She said Chinese female employees, often skimpily clad, offend local sentiments by their brusque style.

"That is rarely the case with Indian or Japanese or even Western employees who respect local customs," Zaman told IANS.

--IANS

anwesha/ksk/

