Chinese President on 2-day India visit from Friday

"At the invitation of the Prime Minister, the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping will be visiting Chennai, India from October 11-12, 2019 for the 2nd Informal Summit.

"The two leaders had their inaugural Informal Summit in Wuhan, China on 27-28 April 2018.

"The forthcoming Chennai Informal Summit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening the India-China Closer Development Partnership," the MEA statement said.