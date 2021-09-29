  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Chinese projects worth $843bn reveal major hike in 'hidden debt' for 42 nations

Chinese projects worth $843bn reveal major hike in 'hidden debt' for 42 nations

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Sep 29th, 2021, 14:00:10hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Sanjeev Sharma
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features