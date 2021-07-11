Chinese province reports 12 new locally transmitted Covid cases

Beijing, July 11 (IANS) China's Yunnan province reported 12 new locally transmitted Covid-19 confirmed cases, all in the city of Ruili, the local health commission said Sunday.
The cases were all found in the all-inclusive nucleic acid testing in Ruili, the commission said.
The province also registered four imported confirmed cases and two asymptomatic carriers, reports Xinhua news agency.
Three of the confirmed cases were from Sri Lanka and the other one was from Myanmar.
By the end of Saturday, there were 136 confirmed cases in hospitals in Yunnan, including 50 locally transmitted cases.
There were also 22 asymptomatic cases, including three locally transmitted.
Ruili, which lies along China's border with Myanmar, has been reporting a resurgence since July 4.
Since the pandemic originated in Wuhan city of Hubei province in December 2019, China has so far reported 119,141 confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,566 deaths.
The country has administered 1,189,495,322 vaccine doses against Covid-19 till date.
