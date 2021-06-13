Chinese province reports 6 locally-transmitted Covid cases

Beijing, June 13 (IANS) China's Guangdong province reported six locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Saturday, all in the capital Guangzhou, health authorities said on Sunday.
The province on Saturday also reported seven imported confirmed cases, reports Xinhua news agency.
By Saturday, Guangdong had reported a total of 2,618 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 1,072 imported ones.
Currently, 191 patients are being treated in hospitals, said the authorities.
The latest Covid resurgence in the southern manufacturing heartland of Guangdong started in May, with most cases reported in cities of Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Foshan.
Since the pandemic originated in Wuhan city of Hubei province in December 2019, China has so far reported 91,394 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,636 deaths.
