Chinese province reports 7 locally transmitted Covid cases

All of the confirmed and asymptomatic cases were reported in the provincial capital Guangzhou, Xinhua news agency quoted the authorities as saying.

Beijing, June 6 (IANS) China's Guangdong province have registered seven locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, as well as three locally transmitted asymptomatic infections, health authorities said on Sunday.

Seven imported cases were also reported.

According to the authorities, they entered Guangdong from Bangladesh, Cambodia, France, Canada, Cameroon and India.

The latest COVID-19 resurgence in the southern manufacturing heartland of Guangdong started in May, with most cases reported in cities of Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Foshan.

On Saturday, the city of Guangzhou expanded its latest nucleic acid testing drive to cover all residents, after another four districts announced the launch of all-inclusive tests.

Since the pandemic originated in Wuhan city of Hubei province in December 2019, China has so far reported 91,218 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,636 deaths.

--IANS

ksk/