Chinese satellites aid India's flood relief operations

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Heeding to a request by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), China has provided India with satellite data regarding flood-hit regions in the country, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said on Friday.

"Following ISRO's request for international disaster relief support, China has provided India with satellite data on India's flood-hit regions to assist its flood relief efforts. Hope all gets well soon," the diplomat tweeted.



Heavy rainfall has triggered floods in regions like Bihar, Assam, Manipur, and Mizoram, amongst others, this monsoon. While infrastructural damage has been reported, scores of people have also lost their lives due to the floods.

Several animals, including the vulnerable rhinoceros at Kaziranga National Park, have also died in the calamity.

Rescue operations are currently underway in the affected regions. (ANI)

