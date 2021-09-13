Chinese town classified as high-risk after latest Covid resurgence

Since September 10, Fujian has reported 21 locally transmitted confirmed cases, mostly in Xianyou county where the town is located, Xinhua news agency reported.

Beijing, Sep 13 (IANS) Authorities in China's Fujian province has classified Fengting town as a Covid-19 high-risk area after a latest resurgence of new confirmed cases.

The province also has 21 locally transmitted asymptomatic carriers under medical observation, according to the provincial health commission.

The Covid-19 response headquarters of Xianyou has advised residents to work from home and wear masks on public transportation, and has banned large gatherings.

The operation of the county's indoor entertainment venues such as museums and movie theatres have been suspended.

Also, customer flow has been restricted in supermarkets and other essential services providers, according to the headquarters.

Meanwhile, the city of Putian, also in Fujian, has reported 32 locally-transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases and 32 local asymptomatic carriers from September 10-12, according to local authorities.

Health authorities have completed epidemiological investigations of the 64 positive cases, all in the county of Xianyou.

Authorities have traced 841 close contacts of the positive cases and further 1,690 close contacts of the aforesaid close contacts.

A total of 1,293 people have been put under medical observation in designated places.

Since the latest resurgence, 196,758 people had been tested.

