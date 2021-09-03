Chinese Vice Premier, John Kerry discuss climate cooperation

Noting China's efforts and achievements in coping with climate change, Han said on Thursday that Beijing has always kept its words and deeds on the issue, reports Xinhua news agency.

Beijing, Sep 3 (IANS) Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry discussed cooperation against climate change during a virtual meeting.

He said the Paris Agreement should be taken as an important foundation for China-US cooperation on climate change.

He added that it is hoped that both sides will focus on implementing the China-US Joint Statement Addressing the Climate Crisis, continue to make efforts under the objectives and principles of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, and contribute to the global response to climate change.

On His part, Kerry said the US and China should maintain constructive contacts and jointly deal with global challenges.

The US agrees with China's great efforts to cope with climate change, and is willing to strengthen contact and communication with the country, step up the implementation of the Paris Agreement, and jointly address the threat of global climate change, he added.

