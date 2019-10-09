Chinmayanand, law student's voice samples taken

Chinmayanand and the law student were brought to Lucknow from Shahjahanpur by two separate police teams for their voice tests. The three men arrested on extortion charges were also brought along with the law student.

On October 4, Chief Judicial Magistrate Omvir Singh had ordered to record the voice samples of Chinmayanand, the law student and three others.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police Dinesh Tripathi said, "Two separate teams of police have taken them to Lucknow following court orders to take their voice samples."

Former Union Minister Chinmayanand, who was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), has been booked under Section 376C of the Indian Penal Code, a charge short of rape, on the basis of a complaint filed by the 23-year-old woman who studies at a college run by his ashram. The woman has been charged with extortion, following a complaint by 73-year-old Chinmayanand's lawyer that she and three others were allegedly demanding money from the leader.