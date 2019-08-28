Chinmayanand case: Lawyers move SC over missing victim

In a letter to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, a group of lawyers requested the court to take suo motu cognizance of the issue. They also mentioned the matter before the Bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana.

Initially, the court asked lawyers to approach the high court but later asked them to submit the letter. It also assured them that it would look into the matter.

The lawyers requested the court to issue notice to the UP government to trace the girl and provide police protection to her family. "We as a society can't allow another Unnao case to happen", it said.

A Swami Shukdevanand Law College student in Shahjahanpur, UP, has been missing after she levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Swami Chinmayanand, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. She posted videos online levelling allegations of sexual harassment against Chinmayanand. She went missing three days after the allegations were made.