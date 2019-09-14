Chinmayanand case: Victim hands over 43 video clips to police

The girl in her new statement said that Chinmayanand is a 'blackmailer', he first filmed me while I was bathing with the help of his trustworthy aide and then started sexually exploiting me on the basis of that video.

According to IANS sources, the Special Investigation Team has handed over the videos and other items to the forensic team, so that when it appears before the monitoring bench of the High Court on September 23, it would be able to explain and prove everything.

Meanwhile, earlier the victim and her family who were showing full faith in the SIT probe have now changed their stance. Talking to the local media, they said that most of the evidence they handed over to the SIT against Chinmayanand has been tampered with or destroyed.

However, the victim and her family did not have any satisfactory answer about where they got this information. A question also arises why the SIT is disclosing its progress in the case to the victim's family before turning up in front of the HC bench. According to sources, the victim has handed over several videos of her's including the one in which she is taking a bath that allegedly was later used by the accused to exploit her. However, from Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police Om Prakash Singh to state police spokesperson, and Inspector General of Police Naveen Arora, who is also leading the SIT, no one is ready to verify the claims made by the victim. IANS also tried to contact the DGP but it did not get any reply to Whatsapp messages sent to the officer. Both the senior officers have kept mum and the SIT is shying away from answering any query by saying that the Allahabad High Court's bench is monitoring the matter.