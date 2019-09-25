Chinmayanand case: Rape survivor sent to jail

New Delhi: The law student from Shahjahanpur, who accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape, was sent to 14-day judicial custody after she was arrested by the Special Investigation Team in an extortion case on Wednesday morning.

The law student's brother and father were present when she was taken by the police on Wednesday. The trial court is slated to hear the issue once again later on Wednesday.

Her arrest comes two days after she was denied anticipatory bail by a Division Bench of the Allahabad High Court. The court had asked her to approach an appropriate court after which the student's lawyer approached the additional district and sessions court which accepted the plea and directed that all records related to the case be summoned before it on September 26.

The SIT had on Tuesday also taken two other accused — Sachin and Vikram — on remand for further investigation in the case. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had earlier booked three of her friends after questioning them in connection to a video clip in which they were purportedly discussing extortion. According to SIT chief Naveen Arora, the three had accepted their involvement in the extortion case filed against them, although the law student had denied the charges. “I do not know if the people who helped me escape from Chinmayanand were using me. I have nothing to do with the extortion case. I think all this drama is being done to dilute my charges of rape,” the law student had said. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh court had on Tuesday rejected the bail application of BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, who was arrested in a sexual-assault case. He had during the interrogation on Friday confessed to having called the law student for “massages” while saying that he was ashamed of his act.