Chinmayanand released from hospital, shifted to jail

Two days after his arrest on September 20, Chinmayanand was shifted to the hospital with complaints of high blood pressure and chest pain.

Chinmayanand has not been charged with rape. Instead, he has been charged under a sub-section of the rape law for "misusing authority for sexual intercourse". The law student too was arrested last week on extortion charges and is in jail presently.

Earlier on Monday, the district court in Shahjahanpur rejected the bail application of Chinmayanand and the law student who had accused him of sexual misconduct.