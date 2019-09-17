Chinmayanand unwell with rape charges hanging on his head

A team of doctors was called in at his Mumukshu Ashram late on Monday to treat the 72-year-old politician.

The development came hours after a law student, who has accused Chinmayanand of blackmail and rape, earlier on Monday recorded her statement against the accused in the court of the chief judicial magistrate under Section 164.

SIT sources said that after the victim's statement in court, there is a possibility of the rape charge being included in the FIR against Chinmayanand on Tuesday.

Chinmayanand is said to have complained of uneasiness and weakness. The medical team said he had been suffering from diarrhoea. "He is also diabetic and this led to weakness. We have given him necessary medication and advised him complete rest," said M.L. Agarwal, the doctor leading the team. The victim had registered an FIR against Chinmayanand in Delhi on September 5 at the Lodhi Road police station and the same was later transferred to Shahjahanpur. <br>