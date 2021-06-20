Chirag Paswan chairs meet in Delhi, seeks rights on LJP symbol from EC

By Aashique Hussain



New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Amid the ongoing feud in the party, Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan has written to the Election Commission seeking rights on the party symbol, sources said on Sunday.

Chirag Paswan also held a meeting of the party's working committee in Delhi.

This comes after the LJP faction led by Pashupati Kumar Paras dissolved the national, state executives and committees of different cells.

At the beginning of the meeting, Paswan administered the oath of the party constitution to the members who attended the executive meeting to protect the party.

According to the sources, both Chirag Paswan and newly-elected LJP national president Pashupati Kumar Paras have written to the Election Commission over the right on the party symbol.

Sources further informed that Chirag has claimed that most of the party members were present at the meeting called by him, while only 10 members are in support of the LJP faction led by Paras.

Earlier on Saturday, the LJP faction dissolved the national, state executives and committees of different cells. The party also announced MPs Chaudhary Mahboob Ali Kaisar and Veena Devi as national vice-presidents and MPs Prince Raj and Chandan Singh as national general secretaries.

On June 13, Paras, the younger brother of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan was recognised as the leader of LJP in Lok Sabha in place of Chirag Paswan after the five of six-party MPs gave a letter in his support.

The Speaker accepted Paras as the floor leader of the LJP in the lower house. In a revised list of floor leaders of parties on Monday, Paras was listed as the Lok Sabha LJP leader.

The LJP was formed by former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000. Paswan, a heavyweight leader in Bihar politics, passed away in October 2020. (ANI)

