Chirag Paswan files claim to LJP's 'bungalow' election symbol

His action came in view of the bypolls to Bihar's Kusheshwar Asthan (Darbhanga) and Tarapur (Munger) assembly seats scheduled on October 30.

His party group national spokesperson A.K. Bajpai said: "We have written a letter to the Election Commission and asked it to rule out the claim of Paras group which is also claiming the same symbol. The claim of the Paras group was illegal as per the internal constitution of the party formed by late Ram Vilas Paswan."

"We want the Election Commission to clarify its stand before the nomination dates for the bypoll," he said.

In the 2020 Assembly election, Chirag Paswan broke with the NDA to contest independently, but the party put on a poor display, winning just one seat - and even the winning candidate soon joined the ruling Janata Dal-United. Chirag Paswan was blamed for the pathetic result, and it also created a rift between him and his uncle Pasupati Kumar Paras, who eventually split the party, taking 5 out of 6 MPs with him, and also declared himself as the LJP President.

Chirag Paswan is engaged in a struggle with Paras, and hence the demand to the poll panel.

--IANS

