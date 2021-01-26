Chirag Paswan thanks Modi for Padma Bhushan award to his late father

In an emotional tweet in Hindi on Monday, Chirag Paswan said, "It was a proud movement for me and the entire Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

Patna, Jan 26 (IANS) Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan award.

"During 51 years of political career of my father, he always fought for Dalits, economically weaker sections, deprived people. He gave his entire life for social justice. He is awarded Padma Bhushan award for his blameless long political career," Paswan tweeted.

"PM Narendra Modi stood alongside my father till last breath. Even after his demise, the PM has given full respect to my father. The entire LJP family is thankful to PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah," he further tweeted.

Ram Vilas Paswan has been given the honour posthumously and was one of the 10 Padma Bhushan awardees.

Besides the late Ram Vilas Paswan, Padma Bhushan award has also been given to former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

