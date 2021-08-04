Chirag thanks Lalu for recognising him as LJP leader

"Lalu Ji worked with my father and personal relations between these two leaders were very smooth. I personally respect him like a father," he said while interacting with media persons at the Raj Bhavan.

Patna, Aug 4 (IANS) Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to Rastriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad for recognising him as the party leader.

Chirag Paswan came to the Raj Bhavan to hand over a memorandum to Governor Phagu Chauhan regarding brutalisation on Dalit in north Bihar.

Asked by reporters if he may go with Mahagathbandhan, he said that he is currently focusing on his ongoing Ashirwad Yatra in the state.

Earlier in the day, Lalu Prasad said that whatever happens in the LJP, Chirag Paswan is the leader of the party.

"Chirag Paswan has established himself as leader of the party in Bihar despite huge ups and downs. He will be the centripetal force in the party and he will remain in the center of the party," Lalu Prasad said while interacting with media persons in New Delhi.

Lalu Prasad, who is considered a 'king maker' in political circles, said that Chirag Paswan could be turn out to be a king maker in Bihar due to his popularity in Dalit and Mahadalit communities.

Chirag Paswan had faced extreme jolt in the month of July when his uncle Pasupati Kumar Paras rebelled and split the party with the support of 5 MPs. After the split, many political rivals challenged the leadership of Chirag Paswan.

