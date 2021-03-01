Choksi still an Antiguan citizen, his citizenship has not been revoked: Advocate

Speaking to IANS, Agarwal said, "Choksi is still an Antiguan citizen, and his citizenship has not been revoked."

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi's counsel Vijay Agarwal on Monday refuted the claims that his client's citizenship has been revoked and said that he is still an Antiguan citizen.

His comments came after some media reports claimed that Choksi has lost his citizenship and is facing legal issue in the country.

Choksi, an accused in the over Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case along with his nephew Nirav Modi, has been residing in Antigua and Berbuda since January 4, 2018.

He had taken the citizenship of the country much before the scam came to light.

He is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the PNB loan fraud case.

The ED had attached properties worth Rs 2,550 crore in the case in which Choksi's nephew Nirav Modi is also the prime accused, along with several of their family members, business associates and bank officials.

On Thursday, in a boost to Indian investigative agencies, the Westminster Magistrates' Court in UK cleared the decks for the extradition of Nirav Modi in connection with the Rs 13,500 crore PNB loan fraud case.

