Chouhan plants sapling, expresses resolve to make Madhya Pradesh 'aatmanirbhar'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia planted saplings on Saturday at Smart City park in the city.



"We have planted two saplings instead of one. One is for the development of Madhya Pradesh and for resolve to make the state Aatmanirbhar. The other is in the memory of Karpoor Chandra Kulish who led the foundation of Rajasthan Patrika on 7 March 1956. He was not just a journalist but a thinker, writer, poet, and social worker as well," Chouhan said.

"We are trying our level best to head Madhya Pradesh on the way to development," he added.

The saplings were planted on 'Loktantra Samman Diwas'.

Scindia said BJP-led government had taken several initiatives for the development of state.

Earlier, Chouhan chaired a meeting over the losses due to hailstorm.

"We are inspecting the losses and farmers need should not worry about it," he said.

Chouhan also said that a one-day lockdown will be imposed on Sunday, March 21 in Indore, Bhopal, and Jabalpur in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

