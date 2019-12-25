Christ's teachings inspire millions across world: Modi

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people on Christmas, saying the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire millions across the world.

He said it is a day to remember Christ with immense joy.

"Merry Christmas! We remember, with immense joy, the noble thoughts of Jesus Christ. He epitomised spirit of service and compassion, devoting his life towards alleviating human suffering. His teachings inspire millions across the world," Modi tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished for peace for all.

"Merry Christmas. May God shower his choicest blessings on all. May there be peace, love and happiness everywhere," Kejriwal tweeted.. nks/dpb