Christian association files PIL before Bombay HC against film 'TONY'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Christian Reform United People Association (CRUPA) supported by Bhartiya Mahakranti Sena (BMS) on Friday filed a public interest litigation before the Bombay High Court with regard to a movie named 'TONY'.

The movie is written and directed by Vipul Rawal. It was supposed to be released on November 29.

In its petition, CRUPA said, "The movie is hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community at large."



The director, writer and producer of the film have been issued a notice to reply by the court and the next date of hearing is scheduled on December 16. (ANI)

