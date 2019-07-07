Christian priest arrested in Kerala for abusing boys

Kochi: A Christian priest was arrested on Sunday for sodimising young boys, who were inmates in a Boy's Home here, that was headed by the Father himself.

Father George, alias Jerry, 40, the director of the Perumpadom Boys Home, was arrested based on complaints of parents of the young boys, an officer with the Palluruthy Police station told the news agency IANS on condition of anonymity.

"Based on the complaints from the boy's parents, the priest was picked up and his arrest was recorded on Sunday morning," he said.

According to the complaints from the parents of seven boys, the priest had been abusing them for quite sometime.