Christie's Hong Kong presents 20/21 Online sale

Led by an incredible oil painting created in the 1970s by modern master Zao Wou-Ki, the 20/21 Online sale will also offer one-of-a-kind pieces by Georges Mathieu, Eddie Martinez, Shara Hughes, Erik Parker, and Zeng Fanzhi, as well as a selection of Japanese contemporary artworks by Kohei Nawa, Tomoo Gokita, Hajime Sorayama, MADSAKI, Yayoi Kusama, and Ayako Rokkaku.

This bespoke online sale will provide an accessible and dynamic platform for collectors worldwide, to readily acquire exceptional works by sought-after Modern and Contemporary artists from around the world, offered across a diverse price range. All works will be displayed at Christie's Gallery at Alexandra House Hong Kong.

Preview (by appointment): Hong Kong | 15 -- 22 March | 22/ F, Alexandra House, 18 Chater Road Central Public RSVP: infoasia@christies.com | +852 2760 1766

(IANSlife Features can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS

pg/

