Christmas celebrated with full spirit in Kashmir

Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Christmas was celebrated with gaiety and full spirit in Kashmir with people praying for peace in region.

Members of the Christian community organised various programmes to celebrate the festival which were attended by local residents.



The Catholic church situated in Srinagar saw people from various religions celebrate the festival.

"Kashmir is known for its brotherhood. People in Kashmir value communal harmony and the brotherhood can always be maintained by participating in all the religious festivals. Since yesterday, many people from the Muslim community wished me," priest of the church Jibe Joseph told ANI.

Sofia, a tourist, said "We felt so good to be a part of the celebrations. Though we came as tourists, they welcomed us with great zeal and it impressed all of us. We should spread love and happiness among all the communities." (ANI)