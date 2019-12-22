Christmas festivities in a glass

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANSlife) Pernod Ricard has curated the finest cocktail recipes to pair with Christmas festivities this season! Whether your choice of spirit is vodka, whiskey or gin, there's a Christmas twist to add to all the cheer and keep you warm in cooler climate or glam on sandy shores.

RASPBERRY COLLINS

odka based

Spirit: Absolute

INGREDIENTS

1? Parts Absolut Raspberri | ? Part Simple Syrup | ? Part Lemon Juice | ? Part Black Raspberry Liqueur | Soda Water | 5 Whole Raspberries | Ice Cubes

HOW TO MIX - Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Add Absolut Raspberry, simple syrup, lemon juice and black raspberry liqueur. Top up with soda water. Garnish with raspberries PEGU CLUB Gin Based Spirit: Monkey47 INGREDIENTS 4 cl Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin | 1 cl Orange Curacao | 1 tsp. lime juice | 1 dash of Angostura bitters Orange bitters HOW TO MIX - Add 4 cl Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin, 1 cl Orange Curacao, 1 tsp. lime juice, 1 dash of Angostura bitters and a dash of orange bitters to a shaker with ice cubes, shake vigorously for half a minute and pour into a chilled coupette COCKTAIL- HOT TODDY Whisky Based Spirit: Jameson INGREDIENTS 45 ml Jameson Irish Whiskey | 30 ml black tea |30 ml apple juice |30 ml water |1-2 tsp honey | 1 inch cinnamon stick |1 star anise| 3 cloves | 1 pinch ground nutmeg |1 slice lemon HOW TO MIX - Heat all the ingredients, except the whiskey in a pot for a few minutes. Pour into a mug/ cup and stir in the whiskey. Serve hot tb/vin