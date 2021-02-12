Chrome for iOS tests locking Incognito tabs with Touch, Face ID: Report

San Francisco, Feb 12 (IANS) Google is testing to make private web browsing on Chrome for iOS more secure by letting users lock Incognito tabs with Face or Touch ID.

The update is detailed in the app's beta version for iPhone and iPad.

Chrome will let you "Lock Incognito tabs" so that they will be blurred in the tab switcher "until you confirm it's you" using Touch or Face ID. Google calls it a way to "add more security" as you multitask across apps, reports 9to5Google.