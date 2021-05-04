Chung Eui-Sun participates in plastic-free campaign; 'Use of eco-friendly materials for electric vehicles'

Seoul [South Korea], May 4 (ANI/Global Economic): Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group Chung Eui-sun participates in the "Go-Go Challenge" under the Ministry of Environment's "de-plastic" campaign.



The Go-Go Challenge is a relay campaign that promises action to reduce the use of disposables and plastics through social network service (SNS).

On Monday, Chairman Chung posted a photo on Hyundai Motor Group's Facebook page wearing an upcycled T-shirt, saying "I participate in the Go-Go Challenge at the suggestion of Chairman Ban Ki-moon of the National Council on Climate and Air Quality."

"Hyundai Motor Group is constantly contemplating and trying to practice corporate social responsibility for a sustainable society and environment," he said. "Expanding eco-friendly vehicles such as electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles and hydrogen campaigns are also an extension of that."

Chairman Chung promised, "We will reduce the use of plastics and increase the use of upcycling products," and added, "Hyundai Motor Group will actively participate in activities for "de-plasticing" the society."

Chairman Jeong recommended Kim Haeul, who made chairs with disposed masks, and Kim Jung-tae, CEO of MY Social Company (MYSC), who fosters social start-ups in the ESG field as next runners to continue the go-go challenge. (ANI/Global Economic)

