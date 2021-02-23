CID inquiry ordered in Chikkaballapur quarry blast: Karnataka Home Minister

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka): Karnataka government on Tuesday ordered a Crime Investigation Department (CID) inquiry in the quarry blast at Hirenagavalli in Chikkaballapur, said state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

"CID inquiry ordered in quarry blast at Hirenagavalli in Chikkaballapur today," said Bommai.



According to Karnataka Police, at least six people have died and another has sustained injuries in the blast at Chikkaballapur district last night.

Dr K Sudhakar, Chikkaballapura district in-charge, who visited the spot earlier today said, "I am shocked by the incident. These are illegally held explosives. Strict action will be taken against the culprits."

Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani has earlier said that the government will conduct an investigation and take action against those involved. He also said that the government will provide all necessary assistance to the kin of the deceased and the injured.

The District Collector (DC), Superintendent of Police (SP), and other senior officials are already at the spot and assessing the situation.

Nirani further said that the government has been taking stringent measures against illegal mining activities, transportation, and storage of explosives used for mining.