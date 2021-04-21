CID officials visit ex-Andhra minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao's residence

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials went to the residence of former minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao on Tuesday in search of him on a case filed on alleged fake video campaign against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



However, the family members of Rao informed the police officers that the former minister is not at home.

Rao had displayed a video of Reddy at Tirupati on April 7, during Tirupati LS by-poll campaign. Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) legal cell president N Narayana Reddy had complained to CID officials at Kurnool that the former minister had displayed a morphed video to do malicious propaganda against CM Jagan.

Accordingly, Kurnool CID has filed a case on April 10 and served notices, two times to Rao to appear before them for investigation on April 15 and on April 19 but he did not respond to the notices.

Following this, the CID officials in person went to his house at Gollapudi in Vijayawada and his family members told the officials that they are unaware of his whereabouts. (ANI)

