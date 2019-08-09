CII summit to focus on scaling innovation ahead

"The 15th India Innovation Summit on August 21-22 in the city will focus on Innovation Manifesto - Scaling for the next decade," said the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in a statement here.

The apex body's flagship event will also focus on rationale and development plan for innovation in the country, on creating policies for innovation and help build ways to implement them.

"Innovation is a critical component of the future, yet, companies and the country are slow to act. The summit will be a platform for industry captains, academia, technocrats, innovators and policy makers to deliberate and generate ideas, which can be embedded in the economy and ecosystem to build an era of innovation," summit chairman and Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan told reporters.

A dossier of the CII recommendations on the industry, future trends, issues and bottleneck impeding the ecosystem of innovation will be presented during the summit. CII Karnataka vice-chairman Sandeep Singh said innovation had caught on in the countryside and there was need to align strategies and growth with innovation. Among the focus areas of the summit are vocational skilling, climate change and sustainability, living in the 5G world, impact of digitisation in linguistics, application of technology in governance and transparency, new engines of mobility, technology in fitness, and innovation from basics science.