CIMAP sets up DNA bank of medicinal plants

Lucknow, Oct 12 (IANS) The Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) has set up a DNA bank of 128 medicinal plants that will help in conducting multi-dimensional research, save endangered plants and develop improvised varieties.

Prabodh Kumar Trivedi, Director, said: "We have made a DNA bank of 128 medicinal plants, including lemongrass and palmarosa. We will further extend the collection to provide large-scale benefits in research, save plants on the verge of extinction and also come up with new varieties, which farmers can cultivate and earn more profit."