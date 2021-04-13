Cipla to scale up Remdesivir production 2-fold

As the demand for the drug surges, the government has prohibited the exports of remdesivir injection and its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Pharmaceutical company Cipla on Tuesday said it has scaled up the production of remdesivir by 2 times from the last wave of the pandemic.

"Given the unprecedented demand for the drug, we have now further ramped up our capacities through our network, to service the demand," the company said in a statement.

"To ensure fair and equitable access, we are working with the regulatory authorities to restrict supply of the drug only to hospital channels and especially those regions with high burden of severe Covid-19," Cipla said.

On Tocilizumab, the company said that given the spike in cases and surge in demand, it is facing a shortage and working closely with its partner in taking necessary steps to ensure availability of the drug.

"We expect intermittent supplies as the demand outstrips supply with some more receipts at the earliest," it added.

--IANS

vc/na/vd