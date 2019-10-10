CISF arrests Kenyan woman at Mumbai airport, seizes cash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday arrested a Kenyan woman at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) airport here and seized US dollars worth Rs 8.81 lakh from her after she did not have valid documents for the money she was carrying.

The lady, identified as Unshur Farhiya Hussain, was handed over to the Customs authorities for further inquiry. The money seized has also been handed to them.



The CISF personnel had a suspicion about her hand baggage and it was referred for physical thorough checking. The currency was found inside the bag.

A CISF statement said the woman, who was supposed to travel to Addis Ababa from Mumbai, could not produce any valid document. (ANI)

