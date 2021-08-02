CISF begins double-layered frisking, extensive deployment in Delhi Metro ahead of I-Day

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday introduced a double-layered frisking system at the entry points of select stations at Delhi Metro as well as extensive deployment in view of the enhanced vigil for the upcoming Independence day celebrations, CISF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Jitender Rana told ANI.



The passengers entering the metro premises are being frisked two times by the CISF personnel deputed there to ensure the safety of passengers, added Rana.

"We have started double frisking of passengers entering Delhi metro from today onwards ahead of Independence Day. We adopt similar security measures before Independence Day and Republic Day every year," further added Rana.

The purpose is to bolster security at the Delhi Metro stations, Rana said.

Asked if the double frisking will be continued till the end of this month or it will be changed after Independence Day, Rana said "it depends on alert perception".

Besides it, the DIG said, "the additional deployment has been made at some specific points and we are focusing on extensive deployment at important metro stations for double frisking and checking of commuters taking the rapid rail transport system in the national capital which witnesses over 24 lakh footfalls every day.

As per CISF assessment based on intelligence inputs, the paramilitary wings personnel are mainly directed to keep the focus on "interchange metro stations and those which come under sensitive areas", said the officer.

"CISF personnels have been deployed in plain clothes at various stations and we are in constant touch with Delhi Police to ensure full-proof security," Rana said.

At select stations, based on the threat profile, additional security measures have been deployed by positioning additional personnel who would first frisk a passenger before entering the door frame metal detector (DFMD).

"A passenger would be again frisked by the second security personnel after he or she crosses the DFMD," said the officer, adding the measures have been specially brought in considering the heightened security arrangements in the run-up to Independence Day events on August 15.

The force has also tasked its armed commandos and quick reaction teams with conducting frequent patrols at some earmarked stations, even as the overall security paraphernalia has been beefed up.

The CISF guards over 254 metro stations in the national capital region of Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad. (ANI)

