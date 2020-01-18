CISF constable arrested for raping colleague's minor daughter

Bhubaneswar, Jan 18 (IANS) A head constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was arrested for allegedly raping the minor daughter of his colleague in Odisha's Paradip, police said on Saturday.

The accused, who hails from Tamil Nadu, has been identified as M. Kandaswamy. He was deployed as a CISF head constable at IOCL Township in Paradip, said police.

The accident occurred at IOCL CISF Township under Abayachandapur police limits of Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district.

The accused raped the four-year-old girl, who is the daughter of another CISF constable, on the pretext of giving her a chocolate at his quarters, said police.

The constable was arrested after the family members of the girl lodged a complaint on Friday with the police. cd/kr