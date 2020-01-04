CISF detects 5 gold bars worth Rs 16 lakh from passenger at Delhi airport

New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday detected five gold bars worth Rs 16 lakh from the baggage of a passenger at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.



"CISF detected five gold bars weighing about 450 gm (worth approximately INR 16 lakh) from baggage of a passenger at IGI Airport, New Delhi," the CISF tweeted.

The passenger has been identified as Asif Hussain Shah.

The CISF has handed over the passenger to the customs officials for further probe. (ANI)

