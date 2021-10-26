CISF detects Rs 58 lakh cash in baggage screening at Lal Quila Metro Station

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detected Rs 58 lakh cash in a baggage screening at Lal Quila metro station, said an official on Tuesday.



According to the official press release, on October 23 at around 4 pm during baggage screening through X-BIS machine at the Lal Quila metro station, constable Kumar S of CISF noticed an image of currency notes inside the bag of a passenger.

The constable immediately stopped the conveyor belt and informed the matter to his shift in charge.

Thereafter, the passenger carrying the bag was asked to open it for thorough checking. On questioning, the passenger revealed that he was carrying an amount of Rs 58 lakh for business purposes. The matter was informed to senior officers of CISF.

The passenger, identified as Raju Ranjan, is a resident of Sirsapur in Delhi.

On further questioning, the said passenger disclosed that he is working in a plastics company. He also called some of his colleagues at the metro station. However, he failed to produce any valid document to carry such a high volume of cash.

Further, the matter was informed to the Income Tax officials. IT officials arrived at the station and enquired about the matter. The owner of the plastics company, Ashok Bansal, was called by the IT officials for further investigation and the amount was kept inside a locker at the metro station.

On October 24, Ashok Bansal, a resident of Chandigarh, was summoned by the IT officials for further probe.

Later on October 25, IT officials seized the said amount and took it along with them for further course of investigation as the owner could not validate the presence of the said cash and failed to produce any relevant documents. (ANI)

