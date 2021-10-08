CISF nabs 2 Uzbek nationals at IGI with approximately Rs 86 Lakh in US dollars

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has seized US dollars valued at approximately Rs 86 lakh at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from the possession of two Uzbek nationals, the paramilitary force said on Friday.



The amount of USD 1,14,600 was seized from the possession of the Uzbek nationals whiole they were entering the departure building of T-3 IGI Airport on Thursday at around 3.40 PM.

The CISF said that the passengers were checked on the basis of behaviour detection by the force's surveillance and intelligence staff of IGI Airport.

"On suspicion, both the accused were taken to the random checking point for thorough checking of their luggage. During x-ray screening of their bags, CISF personnel noticed a suspicious image of currency notes inside their handbags," the CISF said in a statement.

"The passengers were later identified as Ummatov Sherzod and Sayfullaev Sardor, who was supposed to travel to Sharjah by Air Arabia airlines flight," the CISF further said.

The CISF also said that both the accused were allowed to go for check-in and immigration formalities, but they were kept under close watch through electronic and physical surveillance.

"After completing immigration formalities, they approached at Security Hold Area (SHA) for Pre-embarkation Security Check (PESC)," the CISF said.

During the check, the bags of the Uzbek nationals were screened and selected for a physical check.

"On physical and thorough checking of their bags, a huge amount of foreign currency 19,200 USDs from the hand baggage of Ummatov Sherzod and 95,400 USDs from the hand baggage of Sayfullaev Sardor, with a total of 1,14,600 USDs were found concealed under the clothes inside their bags," the CISF said.

During the inquiry, the force said that the passengers could not produce any valid documents for carrying a huge amount of foreign currency.

Senior Officers of CISF and Customs Officials were informed and on the arrival of Customs Officials, both the foreign passengers along with recovered foreign currency were handed over to them for further action in the matter. (ANI)

