CISF nabs person impersonating as Lufthansa Airlines pilot at IGI Airport

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) nabbed a Delhi-based man at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly impersonating as a Lufthansa Airlines pilot, officials said on Tuesday.

"On Monday, Aditya Singh Pathania, Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Lufthansa Airlines, informed a CISF officer at Terminal-3 about a suspected passenger in the getup of a flight Captain of Lufthansa Airlines. The said person was in possession of an ID card of Captain of Lufthansa Airlines supposed to be faked to get privilege at airports," the officials said in a press release.Right after receiving the information, the CISF personnel accompanied Pathania and nabbed the suspect who was near boarding gate number 52, it added.Adding that the passenger, identified as Rajan Mahbubani, was wearing a uniform of the flight Captain with Lufthansa ID, the officials said: "During the enquiry, he disclosed that he used to shoot YouTube videos based on aviation facilities and obtained Lufthansa fake ID card in Bangkok for doing the same."Mahbubani was offloaded and handed over to the IGI Airport Police Station on the complaint given by Pathania for further legal action. (ANI)