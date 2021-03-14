CISF nabs two involved in fake job racket in Kolkata

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has apprehended two persons from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBIA) in Kolkata on Saturday in connection with a fake job racket in an airline company.



"On Saturday noon, on a tip-off, CISF surveillance and intelligence team of Kolkata airport laid a trap to identify two persons who were involved in fake job racket in GoAir," CISF told ANI on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Charanpreet Singh and Sourav Ghosh.

The accused introduced themselves as Human Resource (HR) personnel of airline company GoAir and they had offered jobs to two Kolkata-based girls as Customer Service Agent (CSA).

"On further enquiry, they disclosed that they were duping the youngsters in the name of giving job in GoAir by posing as the HR department of GoAir. Some offer letters (in the different names) were also recovered from their possession." CISF said.

Based on the written statement of the victims, both the apprehended persons along with all recovered documents were handed over to NSCBI Airport Police for further investigation. (ANI)

