CISF nabs Uzbekistan national with 12 live parrots at IGI Airport

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday nabbed an Uzbekistan national in possession of 12 live parrots at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The foreign passenger, named Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov, has been handed over to customs officials.

"CISF nabbed a foreign passenger namely Mr Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov (Uzbekistan national) with twelve (12) live birds (Parrots) at IGI Airport, New Delhi. Passenger was handed over to Customs Officials," read a post on CISF's official Twitter handle. (ANI)



