CISF rescues woman who jumps in front of Delhi metro

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday rescued a woman who jumped in front of an approaching train at Janakpuri West metro station on the Blue line in Delhi.



The 21-year-old woman, a resident of Palam, had an intention to commit suicide, said CISF in an official statement.

"Train Operator noticed her and immediately applied emergency brakes. CISF Quick Reaction Team (QRT) personnel who were performing sweeping/anti-sabotage check duty at the platform also observed the incident and responded promptly to save the lady. They swiftly rushed to the spot and rescued the lady by pulling her out off the track," read the statement.

CISF further informed that Constable Naba Kishore Nayak of CISF took off his shirt to cover the lady whose clothes were observed to be torn off due to the impact.

Thereafter, the lady was immediately taken to the nearby Mata Chanan Devi Hospital, Janakpuri by CISF QRT personnel for further medical treatment. (ANI)

