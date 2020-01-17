CISF seizes 80 mobile phones from 2 Chinese nationals at Delhi airport

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): The CISF recovered 80 mobile phones from two Chinese nationals at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Friday.

On enquiry, they could not produce any valid document for the mobile phones.



"At about 5.30 am on January 17, during pre-embarkation security check (PESC) at security hold area (SHA) of Terminal 2, IGI Airport CISF personnel detected 80 new mobile phones of Honour and Vivo brands from the handbags of two foreign passengers," CISF said in a release.

The arrested duo have been identified as Yin Gaoyang and Fangao Jhao, both natives of China.

"They arrived from Beijing by Air China flight number CA-947 at Terminal-3 of IGI Airport. They were heading for Udaipur by Indigo flight number 6E-2322 from Terminal-2. On enquiry, they could not produce any valid document for carrying such quantity of mobile phones," the release said.

Later, the two Chinese nationals along with the recovered mobile phones were handed over to customs officials for further investigation in the matter. (ANI)

