CISF seizes foreign currency worth Rs 65.70 lakh at Guwahati airport

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 1 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday detected USD 90,000 worth approximately Rs 65.70 lakh at Guwahati airport, one of the biggest seizures of foreign currency.



The foreign currency was detected at about 9.30 a.m. during Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) through the X-BIS machine at the Security Hold Area (SHA) of the airport.

CISF's Assistant Sub-Inspector S K Singh noticed a suspicious image inside a bag of a passenger later identified as Arbajuddin, 25, bound for Imphal by Air Asia flight No.I5-783, the paramilitary force said in a statement.

Immediately, Singh stopped the conveyor belt and referred the bag for thorough and physical checking.

Thereafter, CISF Sub-Inspector Dalip Kumar checked the bag but no objectionable item was noticed, but he observed that the bag was unusually heavy contrary to the weight of empty baggage.

Subsequently, the CISF said, the bag was cut off from the bottom and seized USD 90,000.

"On enquiry, neither the passenger replied satisfactorily nor produced any document to carry such amount of foreign currency," said the CISF, adding senior officers of CISF and Customs (DRI) Officials of Guwahati airport were informed.

The passenger along with the recovered USD 90,000 has been handed over to the Customs for further action in the matter.

CISF Director General M A Ganapathy appreciated the outstanding efforts of the two CISF personnel and awarded them a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for detecting the huge amount of foreign currency. (ANI)

