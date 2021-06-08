CISF to take over security of Bharat Biotech's Hyderabad campus from June 14

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force will take over security of the Hyderabad campus of Bharat Biotech, one of the major COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers in the country, informed CISF on Tuesday.



According to the CISF, the registered office and plant of the company located at Genome Valley in the Shameerpet area of Telangana's capital city will be secured by a team of 64 armed personnel of the paramilitary force, headed by an inspector level officer from June 14.

Bharat Biotech is the manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

At present, India is administering Covaxin and Covishield (manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India), apart from small doses of Sputnik V to its citizens to battle the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

