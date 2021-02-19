CISF trooper saves Metro passenger's life

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) A CISF constable, posted at the Indraprastha Metro station, saved the life of a passenger who suddenly collapsed on the platform, officials said on Friday.

On Thursday, constable Anil Gunja noticed that a male passenger, who de-boarded from the metro, suddenly fell unconscious. Informing his seniors, he rushed to the man's side and found he was unconscious and was not breathing properly.