Citing 'betrayal' by Congress, BSP to skip Opposition meeting today

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Citing "betrayal" by Congress in Rajasthan, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said that her party will not attend the meeting of opposition parties, scheduled to take place later in the day, over the current political situation in the country.

"As is known, despite BSP supporting Congress government in Rajasthan from outside, they broke our MLAs for a second time and inducted them in their own party, which is a complete betrayal," Mayawati said in a tweet.



"Under such circumstances, BSP attending today's Opposition meeting called by Congress will be demoralising for people of the party in Rajasthan. So BSP will not take part in this meeting," she added.

Stressing that her party opposes the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), she said, "Once again, I appeal to the Central government to take back this divisive and unconstitutional law."

Opposition parties will meet on Monday afternoon to discuss the current political situation in the country.

Discussions will be held on several issues including the amended Citizenship Act, National Population Register (NPR), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during the meeting scheduled to be held in Parliament annexe at 2 pm.

Trinamool Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party and Aam Aadmi Party will not be taking part in the meeting.

In December last year, Opposition leaders had met President Ram Nath Kovind and lodged their protest over police action against students over the Citizenship Amendment Bill. (ANI)

