Citing Mahatma, Rahul Gandhi urges Centre to repeal farm laws 'immediately'

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): A day after the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in different parts of the national capital, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the Central government to 'immediately' repeal the three agriculture sector laws passed during the last Monsoon session of the Parliament.



The Congress leader citing Mahatma Gandhi said that politeness can move the world.

"'You can move the world in a polite way.'-Mahatma Gandhi. Once again, there is an appeal to the Modi government to immediately withdraw the anti-agricultural law," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The former Congress president has been a vocal critic of Centre's farm laws since the beginning and had been supporting the farmers' movement across the country.

Yesterday, after violence during a protest by agitating farmers who deviated from the route meant for tractor parade surfaced, Gandhi said that "violence is not a solution to any problem" and called upon the government to take back the three new farm laws.

The farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi since November 26 last year against the three farm laws-- - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

